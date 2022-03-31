Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Advertisement

Alex Jones agrees to appear at deposition in Sandy Hook case

FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has agreed to appear at a deposition in Connecticut to answer questions in a lawsuit by relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims.

That’s according to new court filings by his lawyers Thursday, a day after a judge ordered fines against Jones for defying orders to attend a deposition last week despite his claim of illness.

Jones now says he can answer questions on April 11 and is asking the judge to put a hold on the fines.

There was no immediate ruling on Jones’ requests.

The families are suing him for calling the school massacre a hoax.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNOW GEESE
Another virus is soaring through the nation and it could impact many aspects of your life
Fargo South teacher on administrative leave, accused of inappropriate behavior
Watford City senior Dakota Wollan and Madeline Miller
A night to remember: Watford City high school’s prom extra special for one couple
Ceanne Reese
Grand Forks woman accused of stabbing, attempting to kill her father
Police car lights
Cass County, MN Sheriff’s Department investigating assault by intruders in Maple Township

Latest News

Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Nevada mother jailed for attempting to kill newborn, police say
UConn's Paige Bueckers reacts after drawing a charge during the second half of a college...
UConn tops Stanford 63-58, advances to NCAA title game
The lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are increasingly going public with...
Jan. 6 panel puts Garland in ‘precarious’ spot, ups pressure
FILE - President Donald Trump holds up papers as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James...
House panel’s possible options for alleging Trump 1/6 crimes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a warning of mines being left behind early...
Zelenskyy: Russians create ‘complete disaster’ with mines