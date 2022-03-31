Contests
2 students seriously injured in Florida school bus crash with semi-truck

Five students were hospitalized after a bus crash in Levy County.
Five students were hospitalized after a bus crash in Levy County.(FHP)
By Raghad Hamad and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) – Five students in Florida were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a semi-truck crashed into a school bus, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Two of those students were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

WCTV reports both vehicles were driving in the same direction on U.S. 19 in Levy County, Florida around 3:45 p.m. The school bus was in front of the truck.

Troopers said the bus was stopped to drop off a student when the truck slammed into the back of it.

The driver and 10 students were on board the bus at the time of the crash, according to troopers.

