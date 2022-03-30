Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Advertisement

Soldier killed in helicopter crash at Georgia airfield

Capt. James T. Bellew, 26, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died after a helicopter crash...
Capt. James T. Bellew, 26, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died after a helicopter crash involving two UH-60 helicopters at Fort Stewart’s Wright Army Airfield.(US Army)
By Kyle Jordan, Max Diekneite and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A 3rd Infantry Division soldier has died after a crash involving two UH-60 helicopters early Wednesday morning.

According to the the 3rd ID public affairs office, the incident happened at Fort Stewart’s Wright Army Airfield around 2 a.m. The solider has been identified as 26-year-old Capt. James T. Bellew, of Charlottesville, Virginia, WTOC reports.

Bellew entered the Army in 2017 as a medical service officer, became an Aeromedical Evacuation Officer in 2019, and has been assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division since March of 2020.

Bellew’s previous assignment was at Camp Casey in South Korea as a Field Medical Assistant from September 2017 to September 2018.

“James was a part of one of the noblest professions imaginable; he dedicated his life to serving our country and did so in a role where he was constantly helping and saving the lives of others,” said Col. Eric Vanek, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade commander.

Wright Army Airfield is closed until further notice while the incident is investigated.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNOW GEESE
Another virus is soaring through the nation and it could impact many aspects of your life
Fargo South teacher on administrative leave, accused of inappropriate behavior
Watford City senior Dakota Wollan and Madeline Miller
A night to remember: Watford City high school’s prom extra special for one couple
Ceanne Reese
Grand Forks woman accused of stabbing, attempting to kill her father
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference March 31. (Source: POOL/CNN)
COVID-19 asylum limits at US-Mexico border to end May 23
The indictment charges the group with conspiring to violate federal firearms laws, among other...
3 Army soldiers, 9 others accused in gun trafficking ring
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Prosecutor: 4 in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot full of ‘rage’
Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed...
Talks resume as Ukraine denies hitting depot on Russian soil
Amazon Labor Union (ALU) members celebrate after an update during the voting results to...
Amazon workers in NYC vote to unionize in historic labor win