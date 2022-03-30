A new change from the Moorhead Area Public School Board could impact many elementary students and families in the area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “It’s hard for me as a parent to stay organized sometimes so I can’t imagine being little and not knowing like ‘Oh is today an on day or off day? Do I wear a mask, oh masks aren’t needed anymore and then now, am I going back to my old school? And, will I see my friends again? It’s just so much for a little kiddo to have to deal with,” said Chaka Blanford, a mother of an elementary student.

Blanford is a mother of a six year old who recently transferred to Dorothy Dodds Elementary from Robert Asp.

And, she just learned that he may have switch schools again.

“This felt like a blindside and they, in the board meeting, the presenters mentioned that they’ve been working on this for weeks and I’d never even heard that this was happening,” she said.

Moorhead school district created a task force to reconsider their school boundaries due to growth in the city and schools. After six weeks of research, they presented their newly recommended boundaries that would have children living in some areas transfer to a different school.

In the board meeting, Alexander Aldrich, one of the community members in the task force said, “I am one of those families that’s being affected by this and so it wasn’t an easy choice right, and that’s the only reason I share that, for those other parents that are out there being affected by it, I wanted to be a part of this committee because I wanted to have some input but at the end of the day, we knew what was going to be best for the greatest whole was this out of the options that we had.”

Blanford says they live in area 8 including her neighbors who, she says, have a different situation than her family.

“They’ve been in this district for awhile, she has older children that I think went through the school and they’re at Dorothy Dodds so switching when you’re in third grade, you’ve established friends and things like that, it’s probably much more difficult especially if you’re on sports teams,” she said.

The school board will discuss the information presented at later board meetings.

Blanford says, it left parents with many questions unanswered.

“I really don’t know where my son is going to go next year,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.