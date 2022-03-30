Moorhead School Board considers elementary school boundary changes

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Changes may be on the horizon for some elementary students and families in Moorhead. The Moorhead Area Public School District formed a task force to analyze school boundaries.

The task force, made up of staff and community members, has been meeting for the past six weeks. They presented their analysis and recommended boundary changes to the School Board on Monday, March 28.

The city of Moorhead continues to grow to the east and south, and the school district says Dorothy Dodds and S.G. Reinertsen Elementary Schools are at max capacity.

The task force says they met three times. They were provided four boundary scenarios and three transportation options to consider. At the second meeting, an additional boundary scenario was added, and at the final meeting, the task force selected their boundary change recommendation.

When considering the scenarios, the task force analyzed the following factors at each elementary school:

Do not exceed 750 students (30 sections) at each elementary school

Balance socioeconomic factors across elementary schools, such as equitable distribution of free and reduced lunch

Ensure support funding is spread across the district

Be mindful of how long children are on the bus

Run bus routes as efficiently as possible

Consider pick-up times

Keep schools as close to neighborhoods as possible

Use natural boundaries

Under the task force’s recommendation, the following boundary changes would be made:

Area 8 on the boundary map, which is the Morningside area, would move students from Dorothy Dodds to Robert Asp.

Area 26, which is the Bennett Park/MSUM area, would move from Robert Asp to Ellen Hopkins Elementary.

Area 1, which is the Horn Park area south of I-94 west of 8th Street, would be moved from S.G. Reinertsen to Ellen Hopkins.

Area 99, which covers 37th Avenue South toward the Belsley neighborhood just west of 14th Street, would move from S.G. Reinertsen to Ellen Hopkins.

Area 14 in the Village Green neighborhood would move from Dorothy Dodds to Ellen Hopkins.

The addition of three bus routes would be required.

The task force says they chose this recommended because it allows for the most growth at S.G. Reinertsen and Dorothy Dodds Elementary Schools and best aligns with many of the goals listed above.

Another factor in the boundary changes was to support students enrolled in the Spanish Immersion program. This program would move from Ellen Hopkins to Probsfield Center for Education. If these boundary changes go into effect, the task force recommends that the district continue to provide transportation for students enrolled in the Spanish Immersion Program.

The school board will take the information presented at the meeting on March 28 and have further discussion at a future board meeting.

See the current and recommended boundaries, total of students and sections per school, and a list of task force members in the slides below. You can watch the presentation at the March 28 school board meeting HERE.

Recommended Boundaries for Moorhead Elementary Schools (Moorhead Public Schools)

Current elementary school boundaries in Moorhead (Moorhead Public Schools)

Members of the school boundary task force (Moorhead Public Schools)

Total students and sections by building (Moorhead Public Schools)

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.