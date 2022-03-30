Kelliher teen seriously injured in ATV crash

KELLIHER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 14 year old received serious injurie when they crashed their ATV on Highway 72 in Kelliher.

Police say that on Sunday, at approximately 1:32 PM Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle ATV crash. Upon the arrival of first responders they found that a red Honda 300 four-wheeler was traveling northbound in the west ditch alongside Hwy 72 near Waldo Rd in Kelliher, MN.

The ATV came upon an area that had been washed out by recent snow melt. The washout created a two to three foot ledge. When the four-wheeler drove through the washout area it flipped. The teen was thrown from the four-wheeler and sustained serious injuries, though they were wearing a helmet.

The teen was flown by North Aircare to Hennepin Medical Center for treatment.

