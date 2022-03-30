Heavy, wet snow makes for difficult travel

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A round of snow in the region is blanketing roads and making for difficult travel.

The Roseau County Sheriff’s Department says no travel is advised for that county in northwestern Minnesota until the road conditions improve.

A check of Department of Transportation maps for both North Dakota and Minnesota show some areas are dealing with fully covered roads.

You can check the latest road conditions for Minnesota here and North Dakota here.

