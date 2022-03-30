Contests
Guitar Center planned at former Best Buy location

Guitar Center moving into former Best Buy location in Fargo.
Guitar Center moving into former Best Buy location in Fargo.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Plans are in the making for another business to move into the former Best Buy building near West Acres Shopping Center.

Guitar Center applied for a permit and the city inspector tells Valley News Live it is currently in the review stage. Guitar Center is planned to fill a space between the Boot Barn and Foss Swim School at 1615 38th Street South. The city says Guitar Center will be 11,368 square feet.

There will be two more spaces created for other tenants in the future, which will be roughly the same size as the Guitar Center space. The project cost is $500,000.

COO of West Acres Shopping Center, Alissa Adams, tells Valley News Live Guitar Center is set to open in the fall of 2022.

Guitar Center sells, rents and repairs musical instruments, carries a wide variety of music-related items and offers music lessons.

