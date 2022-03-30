Investigation underway after death of 6-year-old in Fort Totten

FORT TOTTEN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An FBI spokesperson confirms with Valley News Live they are working with the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) regarding a death investigation on the Spirit Lake Reservation.

A BIA spokesperson says on Sunday, March 27, the Devils Lake 911 Dispatch Center received a call about a six-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in a field near his home in Fort Totten. The boy had what appeared to be numerous animal bites and he was taken to a hospital in Devils Lake where he was pronounced dead.

“He loved dogs more than anything and would be so hurt to know he caused wrongful deaths of any animals, but we can either agree or agree to disagree that something does need to change,” a family member posted on Facebook.

Friends of the family tell us stray dogs have been a problem in the Fort Totten area for quite some time.

Officials have not confirmed the attack was by a dog, but law enforcement, assisted by the Spirit Lake Nation Animal Control, Spirit Lake Nation Fish and Wildlife, and Ramsey County Emergency Management conducted a search to find the animal and opened an investigation. The animal was located and the investigation is ongoing by BIA Criminal Investigations and the FBI.

Friends and family tell Valley News Live services for the boy will be on Friday and Saturday at Four Winds small gym.

“We don’t want his beautiful life defined by his tragic passing or for it to divide our community, when we need to come together as not just a community but as a people now more than ever,” the family member posted.

The family member said they appreciate the overwhelming support as they try to understand this traumatic event.

