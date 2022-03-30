Contests
UPDATE: Several garages damaged following major fire

By Bree Bolin
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:31 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A row of garages are seriously damaged following a three-alarm fire near West Acres Mall.

The fire was called in at 6:08 a.m. on March, 30th at 4240 17th Ave. S. Fargo, ND.

Streets in the area were blocked for a time while crews worked the scene. The Fire marshal says 15 garage stalls are damaged from the flames, smoke or water. It’s unknown at this time how many vehicles were affected.

Stay with Valley News Live for more details on this story.

