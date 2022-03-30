Contests
Authorities finding COVID in deer, other wildlife

File photo
File photo(United States Department of Agriculture)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT
GRAND PORTAGE, Minn. (AP) - Wildlife experts are searching for the virus that causes COVID-19 in deer, bears, moose and wolves in Minnesota’s north woods.

They are among researchers around the world trying to figure out how and where wildlife is spreading the coronavirus at a time when international health agencies are calling for greater tracking of infected animals.

Scientists are deeply concerned that the virus could evolve within animal populations - potentially spawning dangerous viral mutants that could jump back to people, spread among us and reignite what seems like a waning pandemic.

They point out the virus has already leaped from humans to animals and back again.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

