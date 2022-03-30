Arbor Courts residents forced to vacate in November are still wondering what happened

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live has been investigating Arbor Courts apartment since October, when they forced residents in one building to vacate because of roofing issues.

We’ve now found out: the owners of the complex are suing several of the companies that helped build it.

But several residents have reached out to Valley News Live complaining of other issues, as well.

We spoke with one family about their experience living in the now vacant building.

“I just want it to be made right with our son. We spent a lot on medical bills with him,” says Rob Schneider.

He and his wife Raelynn moved into Arbor Courts right around the time they got married in 2018.

A couple years later, their son, Mason, was born.

Not long after, he had to have multiple nebulizer, or breathing, treatments each week.

“It was very scary having 2 people hold him down to do these treatments. There were many times that I was crying and he was crying and dad is shaking his head because we’re both in tears,” says Raelynn.

She and Ron had breathing issues as well, but they just brushed it off as allergies.

“After moving in, I think all of our breathing issues have cleared up,” says Raelynn.

VNL was there as another resident was getting out in late October, and there were large patches of mold in the apartment.

“There have been multiple people who have said we’d be glad to get into a class action lawsuit,” says Rob.

Arbor Courts says all buildings were clear of mold.

They blame roof issues and initially asked folks on the third floor to vacate.

“Then the second floor unit was asked to move out. Then, all of a sudden, it was the entire building,” says Rob.

Arbor Courts says it helped each tenants with both movers and moving costs.

The Schneider’s were told if they rented with EPIC again, their deposit could be moved to a new unit somewhere else.

But for those who didn’t, they were on their own for moving costs and movers.

“I can vouch for anyone else, who I know personally, that they did not get proper notice and compensation and help to be back,” says Rob.

The Schneider’s say the most important thing is that their son is okay.

“We’re not after their money and stuff. I’m glad our son’s okay and everything else. But what problems could have happened if we stayed there?” says Rob.

Arbor Courts says the other buildings at the apartment complex do not need to be vacated adding that the lawsuit is ongoing.

