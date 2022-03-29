Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Advertisement

Tribes condemn hotel owner’s comment that Native Americans are not allowed on property after shooting

A class-action lawsuit was filed Wednesday by the Indigenous-led organization NDN Collective for alleged discrimination against the Native American population.
By Jeffrey Lindblom and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN/Gray News) - Native American tribes in South Dakota gathered together Saturday to condemn racist comments made by the owner of a hotel and sports bar in Rapid City.

The comments were made by Connie Uhre, one of the owners of the Grand Gateway Hotel. In a since deleted social media post, she said they were banning Native Americans, according to KEVN.

“We will no longer allow any Native American on property,” she posted March 20.

The comments were made after a shooting occurred in one of the hotel’s rooms, which left one person seriously injured. Police arrested 19-year-old Quincy Bear Robe and charged him with aggravated assault.

A class-action lawsuit was filed Wednesday by the Indigenous-led organization NDN Collective for alleged discrimination against the Native American population.

The suit also alleged that the hotel employed armed guards in the lobby to intimidate potential Indigenous patrons. The hotel allegedly claimed it did not rent out to locals.

A representative with NDN Collective said she attempted to check into the hotel but was denied.

The suit alleges that the claim was a pretext used to discriminate against the representative, and that other NDN members were confronted by a hostile manager when they attempted to check in as well.

“The Great Sioux Nation hereby condemns the blatant racism that is coming from the owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel, and its subsidiaries in Rapid City,” said Scott Herman, President of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.

Nick Uhre, Connie Uhre’s son and manager of the hotel, said in a statement to KOTA that there was no policy banning Native Americans, and they are welcome.

“We’re tired of this b-------,” said Kevin Killer, president of the Oglala Lakota Sioux Tribe. “Honestly, we are. I get profiled almost every single day; I know that. You just have to take a stand at a certain point.”

Five tribal leaders signed a notice of trespass. They indicated the hotel has violated terms of a treaty made with the Sioux in 1868 based on the location of the hotel, and the racist comments violate Article One of the treaty.

“This is who we are as descendants of the 1851 and 1868 treaty,” Killer said.

Herman says they served the notice of trespass Saturday, and they are instructing the hotel and its subsidiaries to vacate the premises or be held liable.

The Great Sioux Nation said they are willing to take the actions needed to end racism on the treaty lands indefinitely.

These actions include boycotting Rapid City, pressuring the city council to revoke business licenses, and filing hate crime charges against the owner of the hotel, among other actions.

“A lot has transpired here in the last few days and a lot more to come,” said Peter Lengkee, chairman of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe. “It’s with the future generations in mind that we do this.”

Harold C. Frazier, chairman of the Cheyenne-River Sioux Tribe, said people should start treating Native Americans with respect and dignity.

“Just treat us as humans and I think that would go a long way,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KEVN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT situation
UPDATE: Charges filed against murder suspect arrested at Fargo apartment complex
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Watford City senior Dakota Wollan and Madeline Miller
A night to remember: Watford City high school’s prom extra special for one couple
Crews on scene at apartment fire near West Acre
UPDATE: Several garages damaged following major fire
Arbor Courts vacated building
Arbor Courts residents forced to vacate in November are still wondering what happened

Latest News

Workers begin cleanup at the George Elementary School gym Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in...
7 hurt in Arkansas tornado as storms move into Deep South
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
KMOV reports the siblings were with a parent who was getting a haircut at the home when the...
Woman arrested after 12-year-old killed by brother who found gun, police say
Ryan Whittington, a spokesman for Maryland’s Ocean City Fire Department, said it and other...
U.S. Navy plane crashes in Eastern Shore; 1 dead, 2 injured
Capt. James T. Bellew, 26, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died after a helicopter crash...
Soldier killed in helicopter crash at Georgia airfield