Spring allergies on the horizon, how to nip them in the bud

By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Although we have some wintry changes moving into the Red River Valley, seasonal allergies are beginning to pop up on people’s radar.

Sanford Allergist Dr. Woei Eng offered some advice on how to nip those symptoms in the bud.

Dr. Woei Eng said the top three worse offenders when it comes to allergies are tree pollen, grass pollen, and ragweed pollen. As the month of March comes to a close, he said those major allergens are almost non-existent.

The reason? The lingering cold weather. Dr. Woei Eng said the local pollen count will start to climb when the temperatures are consistently more warm and dry.

Once the nicer weather begins to stick around, Dr. Woei Eng said we’ll start seeing a lot more runny noses and watery eyes. He suggests finding the best allergy medicine to combat specific symptoms. Medications could include antihistamines, nasal steroid sprays, decongestants and prescription allergy medications.

After a long winter, it’s a great feeling to keep your windows open once the weather begins to warm up, but Dr. Woei Eng advises to keep your windows open to keep pollen out of the house. Another option it combat spring allergies is talking with your doctor about allergy testing. This could help your provider diagnose exact allergies and come up with a treatment plan.

As for experiencing symptoms that has you questioning whether it’s seasonal allergies or COVID-19, Dr. Woei Eng said unlike COVID-19, seasonal allergies aren’t caused by a virus. While sharing similar symptoms, he said allergies will rarely give you a sore throat, and you’ll almost never experience fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea with spring allergies.

Many seasonal allergy sufferers claim eating local honey can help relive some of they symptoms. Dr. Woei Eng said while honey has been anecdotally reported to lessen symptoms in people with seasonal allergies, those results haven’t been consistently duplicated in clinical studies. He added the idea isn’t far-fetched, as honey has been studied as a cough suppressant and may have anti-inflammatory effects.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

