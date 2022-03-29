Contests
SD legislature says embattled Attorney General can keep job

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014 file photo, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg speaks...
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014 file photo, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg speaks in Sioux Falls, S.D.(AP Photo/Dirk Lammers, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota House committee is recommending that the state’s attorney general face no impeachment charges for his actions surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash.

Gov. Kristi Noem had pushed for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, a fellow Republican, to be removed from office. But a Republican-controlled House committee issued a report Monday, March 28 and found his actions did not merit impeachment.

Individual House lawmakers may still bring impeachment charges against Ravnsborg, but the committee’s decision was a major setback for those trying to remove him from office.

Ravnsborg struck and killed a man walking near a rural highway in September of 2020.

