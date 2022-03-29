Contests
A new restraint device that gives officers a less forceful option to use

At a time when police are being questioned about whether they use excessive force, East Grand Forks police are trying BolaWrap devices on the streets that offers a less forceful method of constraint.
BOLAWRAP
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - BolaWrap is a restraint tool that’s designed to be less harmful.

East Grand Forks police department received a $2,110 grant from ONEOK to pay for the device.

“It projects out a 8 foot, just shy of 8 foot kevlar cord it repels it out kind of laterally to the ground and then wraps around the person,” said Corporal Roue.

Corp. Roue says this new device is a way for police to use in situations that don’t need a forceful response.

“People that are, maybe we’re going to take into custody that are generally noncompliant or telling us they’re going to resist arrest, it gives us an option to restrain them remotely without having to go hands on with them and another opportunity is when people are under mental distress that are not willing to cooperate with us that maybe need to be hospitalized,” he said.

Roue says the department just received the Bolawrap devices and he’s excited to be able to use them.

“Well I think in this day and age the public has high expectations of us and even the climate of the world, we want to do the best we can and if we can avoid people getting hurt or avoid officers getting hurt that’s the ultimate goal here,” he said.

