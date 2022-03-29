Contests
Husband arrested for wife’s killing 1 week after she filed for divorce, police say and records show

Indiana State Police said 39-year-old Andrew Wilhoite killed his wife, 41-year-old Elizabeth...
Indiana State Police said 39-year-old Andrew Wilhoite killed his wife, 41-year-old Elizabeth Wilhoite, and dumped her body in a creek near their home. Andrew Wilhoite was arrested for the killing.(Boone County Indiana Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (Gray News) – An Indiana husband has been charged with murder in the death of his wife after her body was found in a creek, Indiana State Police said.

Officials said they began investigating the disappearing of Elizabeth Wilhoite, 41, on Friday after coworkers contacted police when she did not show up for work.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Wilhoite and her husband, 39-year-old Andrew Wilhoite, had gotten into an argument, and he struck her with a blunt object, causing her to lose consciousness. Indiana State Police said he then placed her into a vehicle and drove to a nearby creek, where he dumped her body.

Elizabeth Wilhoite’s body was found early Saturday, partially submerged in water.

The Boone County Coroner’s Office said in a Facebook post that an autopsy determined the manner of death to be a homicide. The exact cause of death is pending as the coroner awaits lab results.

Court records show that Elizabeth Wilhoite filed for divorce from Andrew Wilhoite on March 17, just one week before she went missing.

According to the divorce filing, the couple has children together.

Andrew Wilhoite was arrested for the killing and booked into the Boone County Jail, police said.

