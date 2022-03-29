Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office searching for man that did not return to jail

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a man who did not return to jail after a temporary furlough.

Authorities say they are looking for Ryan Clarkin.

He was granted a furlough on March 25th for unknown reasons and failed to return to jail.

Clarkin was serving a sentence for terrorizing.

He has a small ‘t’ tattooed under his left eye and has long hair.

Deputies say he was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and a black jacket.

