Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office searching for man that did not return to jail
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a man who did not return to jail after a temporary furlough.
Authorities say they are looking for Ryan Clarkin.
He was granted a furlough on March 25th for unknown reasons and failed to return to jail.
Clarkin was serving a sentence for terrorizing.
He has a small ‘t’ tattooed under his left eye and has long hair.
Deputies say he was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and a black jacket.
Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.