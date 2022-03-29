Contests
Chase in Grand Forks results in an injured officer and multiple charges

Previous mugshot of Bugwuji Hill
Previous mugshot of Bugwuji Hill(Grand Forks County Corrections)
By Kellin Harmon
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 19-year-old Grand Forks man was arrested after police say he fled from officers, tried to get out of his handcuffs, and broke an officer’s arm.

Grand Forks Police say around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, officers tried to pull over a vehicle in the 1500 block of South Washington Street for not stopping at a stop sign. A short chase happened before the vehicle stopped in the 2300 block of South 12th Street, where the driver then ran on foot.

The man, identified as Bugwuji Hill of Grand Forks, was eventually found hiding in a dumpster and secured in a squad car. Officers say he attempted to slip out of the handcuffs and he resisted when officers tried to secure him again.

Grand Forks Police say, during the altercation, an officer suffered a broken arm. The vehicle was later found to have been stolen.

Hill was charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Fleeing on Foot, Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle and Resisting Arrest. Hill was taken to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

The injured officer, Cpl. Luke Wentz, was treated for his injuries at Altru ER and was released.

