Crews respond to Grand Forks Country Club fire

fire
fire(MGN)
By Bree Bolin
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On March, 28th at 8:10 p.m. Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a commercial fire at the Grand Forks Country Club’s maintenance shop.

The maintenance shop is located near the 700 block of 12th Ave. NE.

The Thompson Volunteer Fire Department responded to extinguish the active flames inside the building. They were assisted by the Manvel Volunteer Fire Department as well as Altru Ambulance Service.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The extent of the damage and cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

