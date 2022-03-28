Trial of man accused of fatally pushing girlfriend down stairs to start Tuesday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jury selection is expected to start Tuesday in the trial of a Fargo man charged in the Dec. 2020 killing of his then-girlfriend.

29-year-old Cody Plumlee is facing a laundry list of charges including murder, aggravated assault, robbery, reckless endangerment, theft, false information to police and reckless driving.

Fargo Police were called to a disturbance on Dec. 7, 2020 at 702 26th St. N. where officers say Plumlee and his girlfriend, Kirsten Knaus got into an argument over keys to a vehicle both used. Another woman who was also at the apartment at the time told police Plumlee pushed Knaus to the ground, grabbed the keys and left in the vehicle.

The witness stated Plumlee returned about 45 minutes later and started banging on the door and soon kicked it open. Court documents say Plumlee then shoved Knaus down a flight of stairs which resulted in injuries that knocked her unconscious. After being put on life-support, she died later that same month.

Once arrested, documents say Plumlee told investigators he thought Knaus had the keys to the apartment, but he said he realized he had the keys after kicking in the door. He told police he pushed Knaus because she hit him in the forehead with a frying pan before she fell, court documents said.

If convicted, Plumlee faces the rest of his life in prison.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.