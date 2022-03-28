Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Advertisement

Toddler found dead in Florida septic tank, police say

Jose Lara, 22 months old, was found dead in a septic tank in Florida.
Jose Lara, 22 months old, was found dead in a septic tank in Florida.(Putnam County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A 22-month-old child was found dead in a septic tank in what initially appears to be a tragic accident, police in Florida said.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Jose Lara went missing around 1:45 p.m. Sunday. An Amber Alert was not issued because they are only issued in cases of abduction, and police said there was no evidence to suggest any criminal activity.

Officials searched for about 24 hours before discovering Jose’s body in a septic tank on his family’s property early Monday afternoon.

“We are heartbroken,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “Please pray for the family and the first responders who worked diligently to find him.”

Police did not provide further details but said the investigation is ongoing.

Putnam County is located about halfway between Jacksonville and Orlando.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into homes and trees in Hillsboro, ND.
Grand Forks woman facing DUI charges after crashing into homes and trees
65-year-old Patrick Fineday faces 30 years behind bars if convicted for alleged sex crimes...
Detroit Lakes man arrested for sex crimes against a minor
Bird Flu in Michigan Graphic MGM
Bird flu confirmed in two Minnesota poultry flocks
LARON PEOPLES
North Dakota man dies following boxing match in South Dakota
Anna Wisk and James Miller
Early morning car crash leads to charges and minor injuries

Latest News

Laura Gaarsland
Fargo woman arrested after burglary in Arthur, ND
Justices should have a decision by that time.
Supreme Court now deciding arguments that may determine future slip and fall cases in rail yards
Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a...
3 dead in snowy pileup of dozens of vehicles in Pennsylvania
A group of police officers gather on Ocean Drive and 8th Street in Miami Beach, Fla., Friday,...
Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers
A black bear was caught on camera rummaging in garbage in Virginia.
WATCH: Bear rummaging through trash in Virginia caught on camera