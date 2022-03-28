Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Advertisement

Tobacco use among students declines nationally, experts say there is still a cause for concern

By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS) shows a sharp decline in the number of students across the United States reporting tobacco use.

In 2019, 6.2 million students reported using tobacco. In 2020, when many students transitioned to virtual learning, that number declined to 4.47 million in 2020. By 2021, the number of students using tobacco was down to 2.55 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Experts said despite the declining trends, the most popular tobacco product of choice among students remains e-cigarettes. In 2021, 2.06 million students reported currently vaping. The massive amounts of teenagers vaping could be a result of the vast amount of flavors marketed towards kids. Out of the 2.55 million students using any tobacco product, 8 out 10 reported using flavored products.

”Youth are able to vape in the presence of adults and adults don’t even know it’s happening,” said Jen Cash with the Minnesota Department of Health, “Either they [adults] can’t see it, they can’t smell it, it’s easy to hide, or the device looks like a thumb drive you plug into your computer. A lot of times adults aren’t aware of what these products even look like.”

Fargo school officials installed vape censors in bathrooms to combat students using e-cigarettes at school. For Minnesota and North Dakota teenagers trying to quit tobacco use, health officials recommend a new program My Life My Quit. It’s a free and confidential resource for children 13 to 17-years-old who are trying to shake the bad habit.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT situation
Murder suspect taken into custody at Fargo apartment complex
Kareem Byrd waves goodbye to his family after sentencing
“I hope you burn in hell.”: Second man sentenced in fatal shooting of Fargo food truck owner
Valley News Live
Roofing issues cause Fargo apartment to evacuate; lawsuit is now underway
Laura Gaarsland
Fargo woman arrested after burglary in Arthur, ND
Cody Plumlee was arrested for multiple charges including domestic assault and burglary.
Trial of man accused of fatally pushing girlfriend down stairs to start Tuesday

Latest News

10:00PM News March 29 - Part 1
10:00PM News March 29 - Part 1
10:00PM News March 28 - Part 2
10:00PM News March 28 - Part 2
10:00PM Weather - March 29
10:00PM Weather - March 29
Arbor Courts vacated building
Arbor Courts residents forced to vacate in November are still wondering what happened
Kira
UPDATE: The Final Fur: Perham dog is the official face of Busch’s Dog Brew