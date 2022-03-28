Tobacco use among students declines nationally, experts say there is still a cause for concern

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS) shows a sharp decline in the number of students across the United States reporting tobacco use.

In 2019, 6.2 million students reported using tobacco. In 2020, when many students transitioned to virtual learning, that number declined to 4.47 million in 2020. By 2021, the number of students using tobacco was down to 2.55 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Experts said despite the declining trends, the most popular tobacco product of choice among students remains e-cigarettes. In 2021, 2.06 million students reported currently vaping. The massive amounts of teenagers vaping could be a result of the vast amount of flavors marketed towards kids. Out of the 2.55 million students using any tobacco product, 8 out 10 reported using flavored products.

”Youth are able to vape in the presence of adults and adults don’t even know it’s happening,” said Jen Cash with the Minnesota Department of Health, “Either they [adults] can’t see it, they can’t smell it, it’s easy to hide, or the device looks like a thumb drive you plug into your computer. A lot of times adults aren’t aware of what these products even look like.”

Fargo school officials installed vape censors in bathrooms to combat students using e-cigarettes at school. For Minnesota and North Dakota teenagers trying to quit tobacco use, health officials recommend a new program My Life My Quit. It’s a free and confidential resource for children 13 to 17-years-old who are trying to shake the bad habit.

