Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Advertisement

Several tires slashed outside of Fargo apartment complex

Valley News Live
Valley News Live(Valley News Live)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Many people living in one South Fargo apartment building woke up Monday morning to find that their car tires had been slashed.

Fargo Police say around 6:55 Monday morning, they were called to the 1700 block of 40th St. S. for a report of tires being slashed. Police say they found at least 19 vehicles with slashed tires at the Place Once apartment complex, as well as an adjacent parking lot.

No one has been identified as a suspect in the case and the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into homes and trees in Hillsboro, ND.
Grand Forks woman facing DUI charges after crashing into homes and trees
65-year-old Patrick Fineday faces 30 years behind bars if convicted for alleged sex crimes...
Detroit Lakes man arrested for sex crimes against a minor
Bird Flu in Michigan Graphic MGM
Bird flu confirmed in two Minnesota poultry flocks
LARON PEOPLES
North Dakota man dies following boxing match in South Dakota
Anna Wisk and James Miller
Early morning car crash leads to charges and minor injuries

Latest News

Laura Gaarsland
Fargo woman arrested after burglary in Arthur, ND
Raymond Gunn in court Wednesday
Raymond Gunn found not guilty of murder
Brandon Erbstoesser
Man charged with aiding in Moorhead murder is out of jail
4:00PM News March 28 - Part 2
4:00PM News March 28 - Part 2