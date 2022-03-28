Several tires slashed outside of Fargo apartment complex

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Many people living in one South Fargo apartment building woke up Monday morning to find that their car tires had been slashed.

Fargo Police say around 6:55 Monday morning, they were called to the 1700 block of 40th St. S. for a report of tires being slashed. Police say they found at least 19 vehicles with slashed tires at the Place Once apartment complex, as well as an adjacent parking lot.

No one has been identified as a suspect in the case and the investigation is still ongoing.

