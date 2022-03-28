Roofing issues cause Fargo apartment to evacuate; lawsuit is now underway

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Brian Kounovsky, owner of Arbor Courts, LLC. says in the summer of 2021, they discovered defects in the roofing system inside one of their apartment buildings located off of 42nd Ave. S. in Fargo.

Kounovsky says the building has been vacated and that Arbor Courts, LLC. assisted each tenant with the costs associated with having to move. Kounovsky added that each building was tested for mold, and that report came back clear.

Kounovsky also said because of an ongoing lawsuit on the situation, he could not comment any further, but did say Arbor Courts, LLC. cares about all tenant’s safety and health issues.

