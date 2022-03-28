Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Advertisement

Roofing issues cause Fargo apartment to evacuate; lawsuit is now underway

Valley News Live
Valley News Live(Valley News Live)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Brian Kounovsky, owner of Arbor Courts, LLC. says in the summer of 2021, they discovered defects in the roofing system inside one of their apartment buildings located off of 42nd Ave. S. in Fargo.

Kounovsky says the building has been vacated and that Arbor Courts, LLC. assisted each tenant with the costs associated with having to move. Kounovsky added that each building was tested for mold, and that report came back clear.

Kounovsky also said because of an ongoing lawsuit on the situation, he could not comment any further, but did say Arbor Courts, LLC. cares about all tenant’s safety and health issues.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into homes and trees in Hillsboro, ND.
Grand Forks woman facing DUI charges after crashing into homes and trees
65-year-old Patrick Fineday faces 30 years behind bars if convicted for alleged sex crimes...
Detroit Lakes man arrested for sex crimes against a minor
Bird Flu in Michigan Graphic MGM
Bird flu confirmed in two Minnesota poultry flocks
LARON PEOPLES
North Dakota man dies following boxing match in South Dakota
Anna Wisk and James Miller
Early morning car crash leads to charges and minor injuries

Latest News

Laura Gaarsland
Fargo woman arrested after burglary in Arthur, ND
Raymond Gunn in court Wednesday
Raymond Gunn found not guilty of murder
Brandon Erbstoesser
Man charged with aiding in Moorhead murder is out of jail
Valley News Live
Several tires slashed outside of Fargo apartment complex
4:00PM News March 28 - Part 2
4:00PM News March 28 - Part 2