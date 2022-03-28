Contests
Raymond Gunn found not guilty of murder

Raymond Gunn in court Wednesday
Raymond Gunn in court Wednesday(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man accused of shooting and killing another man in north Fargo last summer has been found not guilty.

Raymond Gunn was on trial for the death of 41-year-old Eric Hayes, who was shot and killed in the parking lot of a bar and gas station near NDSU. The jury deliberated for nearly five hours on Friday, March 25. They returned on Monday and announced a verdict had been reached mid-day.

The jury reviewed surveillance video evidence showing Gunn pistol whipping Hayes in the head. His attorneys argued self-defense saying Hayes was armed with a knife.

“What would you do? He only fired his weapon when his back was on the ground with no where else to go and nothing else to do,” defense attorney Nicole Bredahl said.

Hugs and sighs of relief followed the verdict on Monday.

“We’re so happy for Raymond that he’s finally able to go home,” defense attorney Tracy Hines said. “His mom, his brother, his close family friends were here, so we’re just so excited for him that he gets to finally be reunited with them after this eight months.”

Bredahl added, ”Shock, happiness. This has been a long eight months, a long weekend waiting for a verdict. A lot of happiness. Just a lot of relief after along wait for him.”

