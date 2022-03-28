Contests
Man charged with aiding in Moorhead murder is out of jail

Brandon Erbstoesser
Brandon Erbstoesser(Clay County Jail)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The final person to be sentenced in the Dystynee Avery murder case is out of the Clay County Jail.

Brandon Everett Leroy Erbstoesser was sentenced on Monday, March 28, to 365 days in jail. He was given credit for the 407 days he already served and was released.

Erbstoesser was found guilty of aiding an offender, accomplice after the fact, to 2nd degree murder. He is also placed on supervised probation for five years.

Ethan Broad was convicted of 2nd degree murder in the death and dismemberment of 19-year-old Dystynee Avery. Erbstoesser, Andrea Payne and David Erno were convicted of helping Broad cover up the crime. Court documents say Erbstoesser did a walk-through of Broad’s apartment to make sure all of the blood had been cleaned.

