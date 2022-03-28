Contests
By Mike Morken
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The melting snow is great, but it reveals a lot of junk. We here at Valley News Live hope you’ll take part in our Garbage Bag Challenge.

Grab a garbage bag and head outside. Focus on your home, your apartment building or your neighborhood. The goal is to fill your bag with trash.

All we’re asking is one bag, but you can fill as many as you want. Do it yourself, as a family, with friends or neighbors. Before the Red River Valley greens up, lets do what we can to clean up. Let’s make this a spring to remember.

