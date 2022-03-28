Contests
Early morning car crash leads to charges and minor injuries

Anna Wisk and James Miller
(KVLY)
By Bree Bolin
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Monday, March 28, the Fargo Police Department responded to a crash at the 2400 block of 35th Ave. S. at 3:47 a.m.

Anna Wisk was driving westbound when a vehicle driven by James Miller crashed into her, causing Wisk to collide into a tree.

An ambulance was called for medical assistance and Wisk has minor injuries.

Wisk and Miller did know each other.

Wisk was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Miller was arrested for a C Felony Reckless Endangerment.

