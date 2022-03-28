Congress passes legislation benefitting Veterans Cemetery

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This month, Congress passed legislation intended to benefit service members and their families.

Senate Bill 2089 was signed by President Joe Biden on March 11th. The bill enables all state and tribal veterans cemeteries to continue to receive grants from the Veterans Association without hesitation regardless of if those cemeteries bury reserve components. Some reserve components who didn’t have active-duty training are now fully eligible in state and tribal cemeteries with its passage.

“They signed on to serve our country and they certainly deserve this honor. And it means they now have another place, an option for burial, as they should, as long as spouses and eligible dependents,” said Pamela Helbling-Schafer, director of the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

The North Dakota Veterans Cemetery has been interring National Guard and Reservists since their inception in 1992. The bill cements that practice and opens it up to other state veterans cemeteries nationwide.

