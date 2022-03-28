Benson County Sheriff Deputies led on high speed chase; driver faces several charges

BENSON COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Friday night, Benson County Sheriff deputies were led on a high-speed chase through Devils Lake. The driver is now is facing several charges.

Authorities say around 7 p.m. deputies received a report of a stolen vehicle traveling on Highway 20 near Saint Michael.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the driver 25-year-old Lars Hinton fled in the vehicle leading them on a high-speed chase into Devils Lake.

Authorities say throughout the chase speeds reached over 100 miles per hour.

Law enforcement used tire deflation strips...attempting to stop the vehicle...before it ran off the road.

Hinton later attempted to run..but he was caught and arrested by deputies.

Hinton is facing several charges including DUI, possession of a stolen vehicle, and reckless endangerment.

He was also arrested for three outstanding warrants.

Hinton could also face charges in Ramsey County and Spirit Lake.

