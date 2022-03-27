Advertisement

Scientists discover microplastics in human blood for the first time

Up close image of microplastics making up a water bottle.
Up close image of microplastics making up a water bottle.(Pexels /Dantor / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Microplastics have already been found in water, air, fish and food. But for the first time, scientists have discovered plastic particles in human blood, according to a new study.

As enormous amounts of plastic are dumped into the environment each year, it was already known that humans were consuming various plastic particles through food, water and even the air, but research conducted in the Netherlands has made a newly alarming discovery.

In the study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental International and first reported by The Guardian, scientists found plastic particles in the blood of almost 80% of people tested from samples collected in The Netherlands.

Researchers tracing the plastic types found in the blood samples determined the most likely sources for the plastic were drink bottles, food packaging and plastic bags. The findings, however, still require more study.

The study also showed that the particles can travel around the body and potentially get stuck in organs.

It is not yet known what this means in terms of health. However, researchers are concerned since microplastics cause damage to human cells in a lab setting, and air pollution particles are already known to enter the body and cause millions of early deaths a year.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LARON PEOPLES
North Dakota man dies following boxing match in South Dakota
Surveillance photos from the Dilworth Walmart.
Dilworth Police looking to identify alleged shoplifters
North Dakota Highway Patrol
Grand Forks woman facing DUI charges after crashing into homes and trees
Jessica Schmidt, a Horace Elementary teacher, suffers from familial adenomatous polyposis.
‘It’s just been so moving for me’: Benefit held for Horace Elementary teacher
Tyler Jacob freed from Russian forces
Minnesota native Tyler Jacob released after being detained in Russia

Latest News

A graffiti artist known as Mr. Dheo painted a large mural called "The Freedom Fighter" honoring...
Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation
Veterans Cemetery
Congress passes legislation benefitting Veterans Cemetery
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith, Chris Rock confrontation shocks Oscar audience
Benson County Sheriff Deputies led on high speed chase; driver faces several charges
News - Detroit Lakes man charged with sex crime - Mar. 27, 2022
News - Detroit Lakes man charged with sex crime - Mar. 27, 2022