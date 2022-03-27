Grand Forks woman facing DUI charges after crashing into homes and trees

HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early Sunday morning, 22-year-old Aneesa Villarreal-Brusegaard of Grand Forks is facing charges including for DUI after leading law enforcement on pursuit heading into Hillsboro.

Villarreal-Brusegaard lost control, struck a corner of a house, then a tree, then another tree, and into another home, and then the car caught on fire.

The deputy pulled Villarreal-Brusegaard out of the car while the fire was put out by the property owner.

This all started during a traffic stop on State Highway 200 towards Hillsboro. While a Traill County Sheriff’s Deputy was conducting a DUI investigation with a male driver outside, Villarreal-Brusegaard got out of the passenger seat and took off in the 2004 Chevrolet Impala.

Villarreal-Brusegaard was later flown to the Sanford hospital in Fargo for her severe injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.