Grand Forks woman facing DUI charges after crashing into homes and trees

North Dakota Highway Patrol
North Dakota Highway Patrol(KFYR)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early Sunday morning, 22-year-old Aneesa Villarreal-Brusegaard of Grand Forks is facing charges including for DUI after leading law enforcement on pursuit heading into Hillsboro.

Villarreal-Brusegaard lost control, struck a corner of a house, then a tree, then another tree, and into another home, and then the car caught on fire.

The deputy pulled Villarreal-Brusegaard out of the car while the fire was put out by the property owner.

This all started during a traffic stop on State Highway 200 towards Hillsboro. While a Traill County Sheriff’s Deputy was conducting a DUI investigation with a male driver outside, Villarreal-Brusegaard got out of the passenger seat and took off in the 2004 Chevrolet Impala.

Villarreal-Brusegaard was later flown to the Sanford hospital in Fargo for her severe injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

