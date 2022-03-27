Advertisement

Detroit Lakes man arrested for sex crimes against a minor

By Aaron Walling
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 65-year-old Patrick Fineday of Detroit Lakes was arrested for sex crimes against a minor. According to the report, this spanned from Feb. 13, 2017 to Oct. 11, 2021.

According to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report in February this year of an 11-year-old victim. The suspect turned out to be Fineday and that this had been going on since the victim was in the first grade. The victim was interviewed and gave a descriptive detail of what happened to her at the hands of Fineday. This ranged from inappropriate touching to sexual assault.

The Detroit Lakes Police Dept. interviewed Fineday where he admitted to sexually assaulting the victim for the past two years. He also admitted that sexual abuse had happened in the past few years at his home.

Fineday was charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct and he faces 30 years.

