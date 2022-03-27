Advertisement

Bird flu confirmed in two Minnesota poultry flocks

Bird Flu in Michigan Graphic MGM
Bird Flu in Michigan Graphic MGM(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The bird flu has been confirmed in two poultry flocks in Minnesota, the state Board of Animal Health announced Saturday.

The agency said the poultry flocks are in Meeker and Mower counties. Samples collected from both flocks were tested on March 25 and confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture

The state Board of Animal Health said it’s the first confirmed cases in the state.

Farms that raise turkeys and chickens for consumption have been on high alert and taking steps to increase biosecurity since avian influenza was recently discovered in a handful of states, including Indiana and Iowa.

State animal health officials have quarantined the properties. All birds in the flock will be destroyed and will not enter the food system, officials said.

Avian influenza is an airborne respiratory virus that spreads easily among chickens through nasal and eye secretions, as well as manure. The virus can spread from flock to flock by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said the recent bird flu detections do not present an immediate public health concern.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LARON PEOPLES
North Dakota man dies following boxing match in South Dakota
Surveillance photos from the Dilworth Walmart.
Dilworth Police looking to identify alleged shoplifters
North Dakota Highway Patrol
Grand Forks woman facing DUI charges after crashing into homes and trees
Jessica Schmidt, a Horace Elementary teacher, suffers from familial adenomatous polyposis.
‘It’s just been so moving for me’: Benefit held for Horace Elementary teacher
Tyler Jacob freed from Russian forces
Minnesota native Tyler Jacob released after being detained in Russia

Latest News

Veterans Cemetery
Congress passes legislation benefitting Veterans Cemetery
Benson County Sheriff Deputies led on high speed chase; driver faces several charges
News - Detroit Lakes man charged with sex crime - Mar. 27, 2022
News - Detroit Lakes man charged with sex crime - Mar. 27, 2022
65-year-old Patrick Fineday faces 30 years behind bars if convicted for alleged sex crimes...
Detroit Lakes man arrested for sex crimes against a minor