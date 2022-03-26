Advertisement

US Coast Guard rescues Cuban man stranded at sea for 24-plus hours

The US Coast Guard says it rescued a Cuban man who was stranded at sea.
The US Coast Guard says it rescued a Cuban man who was stranded at sea.
By CNN
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLAMORADA, Fl. (CNN) - The U.S. Coast Guard was able to rescue a Cuban man who was stranded at sea for 26 hours near the Florida Keys.

Elian Lopez, from Varadero, Cuba, was located Wednesday about 15 miles south of Islamorada, Florida. According to the Coast Guard, Lopez was found on a piece of a sailing surfboard, wearing a life jacket.

Lopez left Cuba the previous day at 2 p.m. and had been at sea for over 24 hours. His relative Yailyn Pérez said that Lopez ran out of water and supplies, so he tried to contact the Coast Guard.

Hansel Pintos, a spokesman for the Coast Guard, said Lopez had symptoms of dehydration and was taken to a local hospital when he was found.

According to the Coast Guard, Lopez was later released from the hospital and passed into Customs and Border Protection jurisdiction.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance photos from the Dilworth Walmart.
Dilworth Police looking to identify alleged shoplifters
Heather Heisler talks recovery
Detroit Lakes woman shares the story of her road to recovery from addiction
UPDATE: Breckenridge man died of self-inflicted gunshot wound
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
The Final Fur
The Final Fur: Perham dog in running to be the face of Busch’s Dog Brew

Latest News

Smoke billows from a wildfire Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Marshall, Colo. a few miles south of...
Colorado wildfire forces evacuation orders for 19,000 people
BOSTON (AP) — Officials say several floors of a downtown Boston parking garage that was under...
Boston parking garage under construction collapses; 1 killed
Smoke rises from behind a hill in Lviv. CNN team has heard a series of three blasts before...
Rocket attacks hit Ukraine’s Lviv as Biden visits Poland
Biden delivers a "major address" on the war in Ukraine to cap off his European trip
Biden lashes at Putin, calls for Western resolve for freedom
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers