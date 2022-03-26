Warmer, but Windy Monday

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Monday morning, temperatures will be cold -single digits- in northern Minnesota while the rest of the region wakes up to teens and 20s. The day will also start breezy with wind out of the southeast. It will become increasingly breezy through the afternoon hours with gusts over 30 mph. A mix of sun and clouds is ecpected through the day, with temperatures warming into the 30s and 40s for most Monday. On Tuesday, we turn our attention to our next weather system. The morning hours look quiet and mild. Then in the afternoon/evening there is a chance of mixed showers before transitioning to snow into Wednesday morning, which could cause some slippery spots for the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. Highs Tuesday warm to just below average, in the 30s and low 40s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY: The brunt of snow looks to affect our area on Wednesday, which is why we have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Wednesday because of travel impacts caused by wintry weather. Some measurable snowfall is possible Wednesday - especially east of the Red River at this time. Wind also picks up We are watching it closely for you! Temperatures will be cooler - fairly steady in the low 30s.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Depending on the track of this Colorado Low, we could see some snow lingering into Thursday in our eastern counties, with additional snowfall accumulation and wintry impacts across the region. We may need to extend our First Alert Weather Day to include Thursday, depending on how the track of this Colorado Low shapes up as we progress through the week. Highs Thursday and Friday warm only to the 20s and low 30s. Windy conditions expected both days with the stongest wind Thursday. Skies clear into Friday.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Temperatures recover after the winter storm exits our region completely. Morning temperatures will be in the teens and 20s before afternoon temperatures warm into the 40s for most with a mix of sun and clouds. For Sunday, expect similar temperatures and a mostly sunny sky.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Gusty SE Wind. Warmer. Low: 23. High: 41.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and gusty. Chance of PM mixed showers transitioning to snow late. Low: 31. High: 44.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY: Colder with steady temps. Chance of snow and wind. Several inches of accumulating snow likely with winter impacts. Low: 30. High: 33.

THURSDAY: Chance of snow and wind, especially east. Additional snowfall accumulation likely. Low: 24. High: 32.

FRIDAY: Morning sun and afternoon clouds. Low: 18. High: 36.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Warmer. Low: 23. High: 45.

SUNDAY: More moderate temperatures. Fairly sunny. Low: 31. High: 46.

