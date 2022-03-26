Advertisement

North Dakota man dies following boxing match in South Dakota

LARON PEOPLES
LARON PEOPLES(KVLY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) —A North Dakota man died following a boxing match in South Dakota.

Laron Peoples, of Dickinson, was a contender in the Elite Male Division at the South Dakota Golden Gloves boxing event in Rapid City on March 19. Following his loss against Sheldon Wright, USA Boxing said Peoples was taken to a hospital, where he died the following day, the Rapid City Journal reported.

Tom Griffee, a South Dakota Golden Gloves organizer, said he was unable to comment on the death.

Peoples was a defensive back as a junior and senior in 2011 and 2012 for the Minot State University football team. He also attended Dakota College at Bottineau.

Minot State University’s football roster shows Peoples was originally from Pontiac, Michigan.

