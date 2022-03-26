Advertisement

North Dakota has decreased investments in Russia significantly

(Arizona's Family)
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Investment Board has decreased its investments in Russia by millions of dollars since early March.

As of Friday morning, the Board’s holdings with Russian ties have fallen to about $2.7 million dollars. When the board initially voted to divest on March third, that number was around $10 million dollars, which was, itself, down from the $16 million dollars the Investment Board held at the time Russia attacked Ukraine.

The Retirement and Investment Office oversees more than $19 billion dollars in assets. Chief Investment Officer Scott Anderson told the Board there is “very little Russia exposure left in our portfolios.”

North Dakota’s Board of University and School Lands, more commonly known as the Land Board, has also decreased its investments in Russia since the war began. Earlier this month, they announced the Land Board’s investments fell from about $29 million to about $4 million.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance photos from the Dilworth Walmart.
Dilworth Police looking to identify alleged shoplifters
Heather Heisler talks recovery
Detroit Lakes woman shares the story of her road to recovery from addiction
UPDATE: Breckenridge man died of self-inflicted gunshot wound
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
The Final Fur
The Final Fur: Perham dog in running to be the face of Busch’s Dog Brew

Latest News

Jessica Schmidt, a Horace Elementary teacher, suffers from familial adenomatous polyposis.
‘It’s just been so moving for me’: Benefit held for Horace Elementary teacher
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday March 26
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday March 26
LARON PEOPLES
North Dakota man dies following boxing match in South Dakota
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Feds drop appeal in Sjodin killing, still seek death penalty