No injuries reported after fire in S. Fargo apartment building
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Dept. responded to an apartment fire early Saturday morning in the 800 block of 42nd St. S. where crews encountered heavy smoke. It was discovered that a significant kitchen fire had self extinguished due to the lack of oxygen on the first floor of a three-story building.
No injuries were reported and a dog was rescued from a bedroom unharmed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the damage was estimated around $10,000.
