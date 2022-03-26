No injuries reported after fire in S. Fargo apartment building

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Dept. responded to an apartment fire early Saturday morning in the 800 block of 42nd St. S. where crews encountered heavy smoke. It was discovered that a significant kitchen fire had self extinguished due to the lack of oxygen on the first floor of a three-story building.

No injuries were reported and a dog was rescued from a bedroom unharmed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the damage was estimated around $10,000.

