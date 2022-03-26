Advertisement

No injuries reported after fire in S. Fargo apartment building

Fire generic WHNS
Fire generic WHNS(MGN)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Dept. responded to an apartment fire early Saturday morning in the 800 block of 42nd St. S. where crews encountered heavy smoke. It was discovered that a significant kitchen fire had self extinguished due to the lack of oxygen on the first floor of a three-story building.

No injuries were reported and a dog was rescued from a bedroom unharmed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the damage was estimated around $10,000.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance photos from the Dilworth Walmart.
Dilworth Police looking to identify alleged shoplifters
Heather Heisler talks recovery
Detroit Lakes woman shares the story of her road to recovery from addiction
UPDATE: Breckenridge man died of self-inflicted gunshot wound
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
The Final Fur
The Final Fur: Perham dog in running to be the face of Busch’s Dog Brew

Latest News

Jessica Schmidt, a Horace Elementary teacher, suffers from familial adenomatous polyposis.
‘It’s just been so moving for me’: Benefit held for Horace Elementary teacher
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday March 26
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday March 26
North Dakota has decreased investments in Russia significantly
LARON PEOPLES
North Dakota man dies following boxing match in South Dakota
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Feds drop appeal in Sjodin killing, still seek death penalty