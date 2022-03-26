Advertisement

Minnesota native Tyler Jacob released after being detained in Russia

A Minnesota native who was detained by Russian authorities as he was attempting to flee Ukraine has been released, according to Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
Tyler Jacob freed from Russian forces
Tyler Jacob freed from Russian forces(KBJR)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota native who was detained by Russian authorities as he was attempting to flee Ukraine has been released, according to Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Tyler Jacob, 28, is from Winona and was teaching English in Ukraine when Russian troops invaded the country. Klobuchar says that he’s left Russian custody and is now with his wife and daughter.

“I am relieved that Tyler is safely reunited with his wife and daughter. Over the last two weeks, my team and I have been in close contact with his family, the State Department, and the U.S. embassy in Moscow working towards this outcome, and I am grateful that we were able to help bring him to safety,” said Klobuchar.

Jacob’s father, John Quinn, of Cannon Falls, said his son moved from Winona to Ukraine last summer and was teaching English in Kherson. Jacob got on an evacuation bus for foreigners headed to Turkey earlier in the month. But at a checkpoint in Crimea, the bus was stopped by Russian soldiers and Jacob was detained.

Being the only American on board, and the only one detained, Quinn feared his son was being used as a pawn for Russian propaganda, especially after he showed up on Russian media.

“This has been the most terrorizing experience as a parent. I’ve also seen and felt the good in so many people. I am grateful that Tyler, his wife, and their daughter are in a safe place,” Quinn said.

Quinn thanked Klobuchar’s office for working “day and night … getting Tyler to safety.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance photos from the Dilworth Walmart.
Dilworth Police looking to identify alleged shoplifters
Heather Heisler talks recovery
Detroit Lakes woman shares the story of her road to recovery from addiction
UPDATE: Breckenridge man died of self-inflicted gunshot wound
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
The Final Fur
The Final Fur: Perham dog in running to be the face of Busch’s Dog Brew

Latest News

Jessica Schmidt, a Horace Elementary teacher, suffers from familial adenomatous polyposis.
‘It’s just been so moving for me’: Benefit held for Horace Elementary teacher
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday March 26
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday March 26
North Dakota has decreased investments in Russia significantly
LARON PEOPLES
North Dakota man dies following boxing match in South Dakota
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Feds drop appeal in Sjodin killing, still seek death penalty