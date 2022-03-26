Minnesota native Tyler Jacob released after being detained in Russia

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota native who was detained by Russian authorities as he was attempting to flee Ukraine has been released, according to Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Tyler Jacob, 28, is from Winona and was teaching English in Ukraine when Russian troops invaded the country. Klobuchar says that he’s left Russian custody and is now with his wife and daughter.

“I am relieved that Tyler is safely reunited with his wife and daughter. Over the last two weeks, my team and I have been in close contact with his family, the State Department, and the U.S. embassy in Moscow working towards this outcome, and I am grateful that we were able to help bring him to safety,” said Klobuchar.

Jacob’s father, John Quinn, of Cannon Falls, said his son moved from Winona to Ukraine last summer and was teaching English in Kherson. Jacob got on an evacuation bus for foreigners headed to Turkey earlier in the month. But at a checkpoint in Crimea, the bus was stopped by Russian soldiers and Jacob was detained.

Being the only American on board, and the only one detained, Quinn feared his son was being used as a pawn for Russian propaganda, especially after he showed up on Russian media.

“This has been the most terrorizing experience as a parent. I’ve also seen and felt the good in so many people. I am grateful that Tyler, his wife, and their daughter are in a safe place,” Quinn said.

Quinn thanked Klobuchar’s office for working “day and night … getting Tyler to safety.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.