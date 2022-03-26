‘It’s just been so moving for me’: Benefit held for Horace Elementary teacher

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jessica Schmidt is a young woman who suffers from familial adenomatous polyposis, a rare genetic colorectal cancer predisposition. A benefit was held at ‘The Bowler’ for the 22-year-old as she continues to take on these challenges.

“Being here now and just seeing the baskets and all of the donations it’s just been so moving for me to feel I have so much support that I didn’t know I had.” said Schmidt.

Since the Fall of 2021, her health was decreasing rapidly and had to have multiple tumors removed from her intestine. All of this happened shortly after starting her career as a teacher at Horace Elementary. Throughout all of this, Schmidt has seen immense support from the community. This includes her school, where everyone is waiting for her return.

“It was my dream to become a teacher and so I felt like I had just got my dream and then it was just downhill as soon as I got it. But the school itself has just been supporting me throughout everything,” said Schmidt. “I know I might not be 100% when next school year comes but I’ll be enough to be there for them again.”

However, the biggest news came after her surgeries. Schmidt was informed by her doctors that after they had removed the tumors she could be a mom one day.

“My biggest dream is being a teacher and being a mom one day. And I had just been told that I could never be a mom and so when they removed that tumor, I was told I could be able to be a mom.”

A Lend A Hand Up has been set up for Schmidt.

