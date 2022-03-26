Fargo PD asking for help in finding missing Fargo teen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Dept. is asking for the public’s hep in finding missing 15-year-old Ricardo Ayala. Ayala’s last known location was near Davies High School in S. Fargo on Friday.

Ayala is 5′6′' and weighs around 180lbs and was last seen wearing an orange hoodie, blue winter coat, black sweatpants and running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660.

