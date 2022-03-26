Body found after apartment fire in Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police and Fire Departments responded to an apartment fire at 21 S. 4th St. at around 4:17 a.m. Inside they discovered a body.

The fire was put out without further issues and an investigation is underway by the GFFD. GFPD is asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident are asked to contact them.

- Call: 701-787-8000

- Online: Submit a tip via the GFPD’s Facebook page

- App: Submit a tip via the Tip411 app

