Advertisement

Birth control pill for men found 99% effective in mice, scientists report

A male birth control pill was found 99 percent effective in mice, according to a recent study.
A male birth control pill was found 99 percent effective in mice, according to a recent study.(AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Women have several choices for birth control, but that is not the case for men. However, those options could be expanding.

On Wednesday, scientists reported that a non-hormonal male contraceptive effectively prevented pregnancy in mice without apparent side effects in a press release from the American Chemical Society.

According to the researchers, most compounds currently undergoing clinical trials target the male sex hormone testosterone, which could lead to side effects such as weight gain, depression and increased cholesterol levels.

“We wanted to develop a non-hormonal male contraceptive to avoid these side effects,” said Abdullah Al Noman, a graduate student at the University of Minnesota involved in the study.

To develop their non-hormonal male contraceptive, researchers said they targeted a protein called the retinoic acid receptor alpha. Knocking out the RAR-α gene in male mice made them sterile, without any noticeable side effects.

When the mice were given the compound orally for four weeks, researchers said their tests found it to be 99% effective in preventing pregnancy in female mice, with no observable side effects detected.

Male mice were also able to reproduce within four to six weeks after they stopped receiving the compound.

Chemist Gunda Georg, also with the University of Minnesota, said testing in human clinical trials is planned for the third or fourth quarter of 2022.

The scientists noted that it could be challenging to predict if a compound that looks good in animal studies will also pan out in human trials. So, Georg said the team is also currently exploring other compounds.

To identify these next-generation compounds, researchers said they are modifying the existing compound and testing new structural scaffolds.

The team also hopes that their efforts will finally bring the elusive oral male contraceptive to fruition.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance photos from the Dilworth Walmart.
Dilworth Police looking to identify alleged shoplifters
Heather Heisler talks recovery
Detroit Lakes woman shares the story of her road to recovery from addiction
UPDATE: Breckenridge man died of self-inflicted gunshot wound
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
The Final Fur
The Final Fur: Perham dog in running to be the face of Busch’s Dog Brew

Latest News

Smoke billows from a wildfire Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Marshall, Colo. a few miles south of...
Colorado wildfire forces evacuation orders for 19,000 people
BOSTON (AP) — Officials say several floors of a downtown Boston parking garage that was under...
Boston parking garage under construction collapses; 1 killed
Smoke rises from behind a hill in Lviv. CNN team has heard a series of three blasts before...
Rocket attacks hit Ukraine’s Lviv as Biden visits Poland
Biden delivers a "major address" on the war in Ukraine to cap off his European trip
Biden lashes at Putin, calls for Western resolve for freedom
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers