Moorhead Police report alarming jump in DUIs and Overdoses

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The numbers are out from Moorhead Police and they paint a dark picture regarding drug and alcohol use in the city.

Moorhead Police say DUIs jumped from 81 in 2020 to 136 in 2021. The department’s response to drug overdoses tripled between 2020 and 2021, with 21 in 2020 and 63 in 2021. In both years, 8 of those overdoses were deadly, which is still an increase compared to previous years.

Police say the Lotus Center in Moorhead is a great resource if you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, one in seven Minnesota drivers has a DWI on their record and half of those will re-offend.

