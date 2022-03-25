UPDATE: The Final Fur: Perham dog is the official face of Busch’s Dog Brew

PERHAM, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Kira has won the Busch’s Dog Brew contest!

Kira is a rescue who was abandoned as a puppy and was taken in by her “Busch Light-loving humans”.

We’ll be speaking with Kira and her humans Wednesday to learn more about what’s next for the new celebrity.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Minnesota dog may be about to get her big break.

Kira, from Perham, is in the running to be the next Busch dog, and she’s now made it to “The Final Fur”. If chosen, Kira will star on Busch’s next Dog Brew can (alcohol free, of course).

Busch announced the contest earlier this month. Voting ends Sunday, March 27, with the winner announced Tuesday, March 29.

To vote for Kira, head to Busch’s Facebook page and comment with your pick’s team hashtag (#TeamKira)!

