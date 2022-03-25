Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Advertisement

UPDATE: The Final Fur: Perham dog is the official face of Busch’s Dog Brew

Kira
Kira(Anthony Boyd Graphics | Busch Light)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERHAM, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Kira has won the Busch’s Dog Brew contest!

Kira is a rescue who was abandoned as a puppy and was taken in by her “Busch Light-loving humans”.

We’ll be speaking with Kira and her humans Wednesday to learn more about what’s next for the new celebrity.

--------------

ORIGINAL STORY: A Minnesota dog may be about to get her big break.

Kira, from Perham, is in the running to be the next Busch dog, and she’s now made it to “The Final Fur”. If chosen, Kira will star on Busch’s next Dog Brew can (alcohol free, of course).

Busch announced the contest earlier this month. Voting ends Sunday, March 27, with the winner announced Tuesday, March 29.

To vote for Kira, head to Busch’s Facebook page and comment with your pick’s team hashtag (#TeamKira)!

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watford City senior Dakota Wollan and Madeline Miller
A night to remember: Watford City high school’s prom extra special for one couple
Crews on scene at apartment fire near West Acre
UPDATE: Several garages damaged following major fire
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
SWAT situation
UPDATE: Charges filed against murder suspect arrested at Fargo apartment complex
Cindy Erbes
Wahpeton woman shares warning in hopes of saving others from colon cancer

Latest News

School desks in a classroom.
Multiple student altercation sends Breckenridge High School into soft lockdown
Red River Zoo
The Red River Zoo will look a little different, as it takes steps to protect their birds from HPAI
6:00PM News March 31 - Part 2
6:00PM News March 31 - Part 2
6:00PM News March 31 - Part 3
6:00PM News March 31 - Part 3
6:00PM Weather - March 31
6:00PM Weather - March 31