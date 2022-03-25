Not as Breezy, But Still Chilly Sunday

SUNDAY: Morning temperatures look to be quite chilly for this time of the year - falling into the single digits and teens for most, though a few areas may fall closer to zero! With a few clouds, temperatures will remain below average in the 20s and low 30s. For perspective, the average morning low/afternoon high in Fargo are 24/43.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds kicks off the week, with mainly quiet conditions and temperatures warming into the 40s for most Monday. Some areas may see 50 degrees. On Tuesday, we turn our attention to our next weather system, with a chance of mixed showers in the PM hours before transitioning to snow into Wednesday morning, which could cause some slippery spots for the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. Highs Tuesday warm to just below average, in the 30s and low 40s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY: The brunt of snow looks to affect our area on Wednesday, which is why we have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Wednesday because of travel impacts caused by wintry weather. Some measurable snowfall is possible Wednesday - especially east of the Red River at this time. Wind also picks up We are watching it closely for you! Temperatures

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Depending on the track of this Colorado Low, we could see some snow lingering into Thursday and a slight chance even Friday morning in our eastern counties, with additional snowfall accumulation and wintry impacts across the region felt. We may need to extend our First Alert Weather Day to include Thursday, depending on how the track of this Colorado Low shapes up as we progress through the week. Highs Thursday and Friday warm only to the 20s and low 30s. Windy conditions expected both days with the stongest wind Thursday.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 11. High: 31.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Gusty SE Wind. Warmer. Low: 23. High: 44.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and gusty. Chance of PM mixed showers transitioning to snow late. Low: 31. High: 41.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY: Chance of snow and wind. Several inches of accumulating snow likely with winter impacts. Low: 30. High: 36.

THURSDAY: Chance of snow and wind, especially east. Additional snowfall accumulation likely. Low: 24. High: 32.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: 21. High: 33.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. A bit warmer. Low: 20. High: 40.

