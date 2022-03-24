Advertisement

Residents near the Red River say they’re not too worried about flooding this year

They say the city has already made many positive efforts to prevent damage.
Red River flows over
By Alix Larsen
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s that time of year, the Red River is starting to flow over.

People who live around the area told us they aren’t too worried about their homes flooding this year.

”I think they’re doing a good job. They’ve done a lot. They’ve already took some houses out and built a flood wall and stuff. I think they’ve protected pretty well,” says Bill Ibach.

Ibach’s home sits right next to the river.

Unless there’s a big change in water levels within the next few weeks, they say it won’t be on their radars to worry about this year.

