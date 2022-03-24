Advertisement

Grand Forks Police K9 tracks suspect hiding in yard

GFPD K9
GFPD K9(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Police are giving a shout-out to K9 Kade and Cpl. Ruit.

They say officers were called to the 3000 block of 32nd Ave. South to serve a warrant on a man with warrants for criminal trespass, criminal mischief, ingestion of a controlled substance and driving under suspension.

When police got on scene, they say the man threatened that he had a gun and ran away. That’s when GFPD called in K9 Kade. He and Cpl. Ruit were able to track the suspect who was found hiding in a residential yard a few blocks away. They say the man quickly gave up and was taken into custody.

