Grand Forks Police K9 tracks suspect hiding in yard

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Police are giving a shout-out to K9 Kade and Cpl. Ruit.

They say officers were called to the 3000 block of 32nd Ave. South to serve a warrant on a man with warrants for criminal trespass, criminal mischief, ingestion of a controlled substance and driving under suspension.

When police got on scene, they say the man threatened that he had a gun and ran away. That’s when GFPD called in K9 Kade. He and Cpl. Ruit were able to track the suspect who was found hiding in a residential yard a few blocks away. They say the man quickly gave up and was taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.